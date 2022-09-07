Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Put Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,133 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average volume of 1,556 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,807 shares of company stock worth $7,088,303. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. 17,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,409. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.