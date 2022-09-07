Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Revance Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,004% compared to the average daily volume of 991 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

