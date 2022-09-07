StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.83.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
