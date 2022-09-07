StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CYD opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

