StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
NYSE CYD opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.