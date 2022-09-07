StockNews.com Downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

