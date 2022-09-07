StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.32.
Institutional Trading of FONAR
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
