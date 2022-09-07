StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FONAR by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

