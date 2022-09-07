STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STV Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.49 million and a PE ratio of 707.32. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading

