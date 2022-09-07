Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.69. Approximately 36,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,336,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,563 shares of company stock worth $13,717,031. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

