Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. 3,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,091. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

