Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.86

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 33437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The stock has a market cap of C$124.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.59.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Supremex’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Insider Activity at Supremex

Supremex Company Profile

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,133,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,854,189. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $159,892 over the last quarter.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

