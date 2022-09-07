SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.