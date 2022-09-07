SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $420,987.00

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $174.42 million and approximately $420,987.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022835 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwissBorg Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

