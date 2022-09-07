Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,132. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

