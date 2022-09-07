T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 7.2% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $154,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after buying an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $143.56. 62,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

