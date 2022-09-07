TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

