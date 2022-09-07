Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,222. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

