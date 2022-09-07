Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

