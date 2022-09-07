Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 744 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 33,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,756. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

