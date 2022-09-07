Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,375 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,726,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 22,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

