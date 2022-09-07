Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 2.7 %

KMX stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. 32,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

