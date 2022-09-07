Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.50. 17,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

