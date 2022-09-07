Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 1,269 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $4,309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,613. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

