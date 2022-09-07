Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,391 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.