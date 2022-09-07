Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 704 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 139,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 347,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 281,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

