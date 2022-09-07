Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

