TBCC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.88 Million (TBCC)

TBCC (TBCC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. TBCC has a total market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $544,493.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TBCC coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TBCC has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002092 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000302 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00086510 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000666 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

TBCC Coin Profile

TBCC (TBCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TBCC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud. The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience. Telegram | Medium “

