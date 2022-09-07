Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 4,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $821.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $9,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 614.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 430.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

