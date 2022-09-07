Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.61. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 388,868 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

