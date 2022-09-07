Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.61. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 388,868 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
