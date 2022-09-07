Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $16.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telos by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telos by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $150,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Telos by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 188,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Stock Performance

About Telos

Telos stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

