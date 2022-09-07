Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:TMPL opened at GBX 219 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 632.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The company has a market cap of £708.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.02. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 255.86 ($3.09).

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Temple Bar Investment Trust

In related news, insider Charles Cade purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($126,872.89).

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.