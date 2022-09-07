Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, CLSA downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
