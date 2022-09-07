Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.