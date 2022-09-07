Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tennant by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.