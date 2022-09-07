Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 47.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 75,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

TXN traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $165.50. 117,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,501. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.