Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Further Reading

