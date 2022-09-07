The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $40,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
