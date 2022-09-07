The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $299.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

