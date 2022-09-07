The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kroger were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Kroger by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 63,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

