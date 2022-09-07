The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5,751.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 1,204,290 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,447,000 after buying an additional 1,174,685 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. 34,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.