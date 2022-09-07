The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $1,976.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00049730 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.