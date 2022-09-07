The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $27,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $164.75. 20,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

