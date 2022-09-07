The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156,651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

