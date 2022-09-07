TheVig Reaches Market Capitalization of $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. TheVig has a total market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheVig coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

TheVig (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

