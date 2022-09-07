Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.2%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.70 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.15 ($0.26). 33,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 22,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.26).

Third Point Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.36.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.