Thunder Token (TT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009406 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

