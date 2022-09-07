Titan Coin Trading Down 90.5% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 51.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $69,955.71 and $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 90.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008977 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

