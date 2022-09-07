TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TJX traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 4,697,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,121. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.