TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 300,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

