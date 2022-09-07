Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 108059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

