Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.0586 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $1.17 million and $27,506.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

