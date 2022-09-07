Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TT opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

